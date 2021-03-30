Alquiber surpasses the five euro barrier after the possible jump to the Continuous Market

The 2020 financial year has been complicated for many sectors that, with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, have seen their income reduced as well as their sales. However, not all have been affected equally and many of them have been able to take advantage of the new opportunities offered by the market and have made it through the year with success.

In the case of Alquiber, which presented results a week ago, the good evolution it maintained throughout the year can be observed, closing the year with a net profit that increased by 45% during the second half, which allowed it to close with a profit of 2.5 million euros and an average level of 91% fleet occupancy.

Jose Ramon Calvo, General Manager of Alquiber assures that it is not easy to face such an adverse situation, but they could not stand still: “We thought from the beginning that we had to collaborate with society and we faced a complicated situation, but we had more of 250 cars distributed in essential companies, which were fighting Covid on the front line, we talked about working with SUMA, Red Cross, with soup kitchens, with homeless people, etc. “

Since Alquiber has made public its intention to go out to the Continuous Market soon, the value in the company’s securities has skyrocketed and managed to overcome the five-euro barrier last Thursday, March 25, closing the day at 5,300 euros and a day later, he managed to reach Annual maximums in its price with 5,400 euros at closing, figure on which its value moves. Likewise, the flexible renting company is positioned with a accumulated of 10.20% so far this year.

“We made the leap as a family company to go to BME Growth, it has gone well for us and it has allowed us to be audited every day and work continuously on improvement and as we grow, we do not rule out anything. Therefore, we do not rule out under any circumstances taking the leap and going to the Continuous Market and I think it will not take long. ” The General Manager of Alquiber announced.

Alquiber plan for 2021

“Alquiber’s plan for 2021 is prepared for us to grow above double digits quite high, the situation we have right now is very good and everything indicates that we are going to meet budgets”, José Ramón Calvo.

In addition, Alquiber’s expansion continues and two new offices will soon open, the first of them will take place this week in Cádiz and the second, a little later, in Alicante, “Once we have these two open, we would have a couple of cities to open more for 2022 “.