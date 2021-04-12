Alquiber sets its sights on the Continuous Market and remains at annual highs

Alquiber, a flexible renting company, manages to maintain its annual highs during the first six days of the month and has strengthened its position in the sector.

Since Alquiber managed to overcome the five-euro barrier on March 25, the value of its securities has only grown until it reached last April 1, annual highs in its price with 5,550 at closing, a figure in which it keeps. Likewise, the flexible renting company is positioned with a accumulated of 13.27% so far this year.

Likewise, Alquiber presented results to investors last Wednesday, April 7, and summarized the close of the 2020 financial year in three major milestones:

Deal: A 15% increase in the vehicle fleet, compared to the previous year, currently positioning itself with 10,394 vehicles. Likewise, the flexible renting company is made up of 20 delegations throughout Spain, of which three have been opened in 2020.

Economical: Closes the year with a turnover of 59 million euros, 16% more than the previous year and an EBITDA of 33 million euros.

Financial: With 67 million euros in net cash flow, 18% more than in 2019.

If something stands out from Alquiber’s results for the 2020 financial year, it is the 45% profit increase in the second quarter, with a 91% average occupancy level of the fleet and a revenue and EBITDA growth above 20%, which allows the company to reinforce its leadership at the national level in the flexible renting sector and also thanks to the opening of the new commercial headquarters that they continue to carry out in 2021, “we plan to open two other new offices, one in Cádiz and the other in Alicante. Once we have these two open, we would have a couple of cities to open for 2022 ”, José Ramón Calvo, Alquiber General Director.

In addition, José Ramón Calvo, reveals which are the company plans for 2021 “Alquiber’s plan for 2021 is prepared for us to grow above double digits quite high, the situation we have right now is very good and everything indicates that we are going to meet budgets.” Likewise, the General Director of Alquiber clarifies his intentions to go out to Continuous Market “We made the leap as a family company to go to BME Growth, it has gone well for us and it has allowed us to be audited every day and work continuously on improvement and as we grow, we do not rule out anything. Therefore, we do not rule out under any circumstances taking the leap and going to the Continuous Market and I believe that it will not take long. “

Commitment to the Environment and Social Action

The company has developed, in recent years, outreach and awareness campaigns to carry out a respectful work with the environment, which have been well received by the workers. The company seeks the involvement of all staff through individual responsibility and facilitate information through a dedicated department. Commitment to internal environmental sustainability policies of Alquiber is extended to suppliers, involving all of them.

Alquiber has a fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles, of which 7.21% correspond to units with alternative fuels, this figure being 6.07% of the fleet in 2019. This supposes a increase of 1.14% in the last year.

The analysis carried out on the environmental hallmarks of your fleet, indicates an increase both in ECO type, by 0.16%, and in type C, by 0.36%, compared to 2019.

On the other hand, in its total commitment to society and due to the impact generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Alquiber focused its social actions in supporting different organizations with a key role in mitigating the consequences of the health crisis. Some of these entities are: SUMMA 112, UME, Red Cross, School and social canteens, Bokatas Association, Avanza ONG and Emercam.