Alpinestar concludes that Quartararo’s jumpsuit “worked properly”

06/08/2021 at 2:51 PM CEST

The brand Alpinestars suffered a serious damage with the images of the World Cup leader, Fabio Quartararo, circling the track at the Catalan GP with ‘bare chest’, after his suit was opened in the middle of the race, with the consequent risk in the event of a fall. Race Direction ‘forgave’ the Frenchman for a black flag that would have left him without a championship lead, but imposed a three-second penalty for having continued in action under those circumstances.

The company, before the discredit of this episode, has given the details of its investigation and everything indicates that it was Quartararo the one who did not fasten his jumpsuit correctly before the grand prize begins.

“After Sunday’s MotoGP race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Alpinestars race development team launched an investigation into the integrity of Fabio Quartararo’s racing suit. Following initial post-race analysis on the Alpinestars Racing Development truck, located in the MotoGP paddock, the team concluded that the suit operated normally with all zippers and closures fully operational. In addition, all components of the suit, including the airbag, were intact and fully operational & rdquor ;, explain the Alpinestars technicians in their report.

On Monday Fabio tested a new double velcro closure and the suit used in Barcelona will be taken to the Alpinestars factory for further testing. “This is only a first evaluation, which will be further investigated once the suit is in the laboratory at Alpinestars headquarters, performing all the tests and analyzes to understand more about the cause of what happened,” reports the manufacturer, who adds that “the airbag did not deploy during the race, it worked as expected, as there was no impact situation & rdquor ;.

To take iron out of the matter, Quartararo has posted a curious photo on his networks, uploaded to his Yamaha barefoot and in a swimsuit: “Good test today! 79 laps done and luckily nobody saw me ride,” joked the Frenchman.