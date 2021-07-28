Alpine says that Fernando Alonso “has already shut up”

Fernando Alonso and Alpine are going through their best moments so far this season, after five consecutive grand prix points. The Spanish driver is only four points from the top 10 in the general classification and the French team is nine points from the top 5 of the Constructors’ championship.

Alonso’s performance in Silverstone He attracted the gazes of fans, and his show at the start of the sprint race again made it clear, if anyone doubted, that the Spaniard has not returned to F1 just to have fun.

Marcin Budkowski, CEO of Alpine F1, is clear that the Spanish hunger for success has not been extinguished and that Alonso has already shut his mouth after the first 10 races of the season.

“I think Fernando has definitely silenced those who doubted that his return would be a success. His speed is still there, and his ability in the race is unsurpassed, as we were able to verify once again in the two races last Saturday and Sunday,” he commented Budkowski in the team preview before the Hungarian GP.

“There is no doubt that he will continue to push himself and the team as the season progresses. After two difficult weekends, it was also great to see Esteban in good shape and a solid weekend allowed him to get back to Los Angeles. points. Now he can build on this good performance and regain his great early-season form. “

However, Budkowski does not want to be complacent and underscores the fact that Alpine has not made it to F1 to hover around the bottom of the top 10.

“While it is good that we scored twice as many points at Silverstone – and very important ones for the championship – our ambitions are still higher than finishing seventh and ninth. The Hungaroring is a tight and twisty circuit and it is extremely difficult to overtake That means that qualifying will be important and that we will have to harness the potential of the car on Saturday to get to a place where we can fight for the positions that give the most points in the race, “he added.

And about 2022, he again made it clear that the team has been working for months on the new regulation change and acknowledged that the summer holidays will arrive like May water.

“It is the phase of the year where the fatigue of the Grands Prix shows itself after a few races. Since the beginning of the season, both Enstone and Viry have worked hard to develop the car,” said the manager.

“Attention is now fully focused on 2022 on both factories, which means there are fewer new parts hitting the track, but the second half of the calendar is grueling and everyone in the team will take advantage of the two-week break. to recharge. But before we can relax, our aim is to be strong again and finish with double the points in Hungary. “

