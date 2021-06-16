Alpine renews Esteban Ocon for three seasons

06/16/2021 at 6:38 PM CEST

Esteban Ocon and Alpine F1 Team have just announced the renewal of their contract for three more seasons, until 2024. The French driver joined Renault at the beginning of 2020 and their relationship expired at the end of this season.

Or with He is starring in a great start to the course, almost always surpassing his teammate Fernando Alonso, with whom he will continue to share a team next year. Yes OK Alonso achieved an outstanding sixth place in Baku two weeks ago and adds a point more than Esteban so far this year (13 by 12), the Frenchman has qualified ahead of the Asturian in four of the six grands prix.

“We are very proud to keep Esteban within the Alpine family. Since returning to the team in 2020, Esteban has built up his confidence to consistently achieve good results and help develop the car & rdquor ;, he announced Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine Cars.

“Despite his youth, he has a lot of experience in Formula 1 and is on a positive trajectory both due to his maturity and his driving skills. It is a great asset for us now, and also for the future, as we face the challenge of the new regulations. We have every confidence in Esteban to help take the team and the brand to the next level and meet its long-term goals.

For its part, Ocon commented Que: “I am delighted to continue with the team beyond this year and it is a fantastic feeling to secure my future with Alpine. We have progressed well together since joining the team and my goal is to continue this journey forward.”

“We have great challenges ahead, especially with the new 2022 regulation. I am confident that we can achieve our goals by working together and continuing the story. I often think of last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix with the podium, and it motivates me to create more special memories like that. I’m looking forward to the next chapter, but for now, we are very focused on this season and we take each race as it comes. “