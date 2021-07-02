Alpine r5 would arrive with 215 horses

The confirmation of the return of the Renault 4 as an electric crossover was one of the announcements that attracted the most attention after the presentation of the plans for the electric future of the brand. However, Some information about what we can expect from Alpine was also anticipated and a sports version of the Renault 5 is just one of the three models they plan.

As announced in May, the division Renault Sport, which was responsible for the sports variants of the brand, was renamed Alpine Cars and from 2024 it will have a portfolio made up solely of electrically powered vehicles.

Alpine, preview future models

That same year the new Renault 5, which went ahead with the prototype shown in January, will hit the market to replace the Zoe and its sports variant should arrive shortly after. In a certain way, taking up what were the sports versions of its time, the future Alpine R5 (its final name is not yet known) would do the same with that reincarnation.

Gilles Le Borgne, Renault’s engineering director confirmed that the engine that will use the Megane E-Tech can be installed in the Renault 5 thanks to the fact that with some modifications its size can be reduced and continue to be produced on the same assembly line. Thus, the future Alpine R5 could have at least the same 215 horsepower that the electric Megane will have.

In addition to this hot hatchback, Alpine also advanced two new models with an image in which you can see its silhouette. One of them would be the second generation of the A110, which as we already know it is being developed in conjunction with Lotus and will use a new platform known as E-Sports.

Finally, the third model could be a kind of four-door grand tourer or even a coupe-bodied crossover / SUV, whereby it could compete with either an Audi e-tron GT or the future electric Porsche Macan. It would probably use the same engine as the Alpine R5, but as Le Borgne anticipated, “back we will have a great surprise. We want to do torque vector control and that it has an impressive handling, as you can imagine with an Alpine. ”

With this we would think that it would have two engines and in that sense it would have a similar configuration (or the same) of the Nissan Ariya in its top version, which has 389 horsepower, four-wheel drive and a 0 to 100 km / h in 5.1 seconds. However, the performance could be better in the Alpine thanks to a reduced weight compared to this SUV.

