Alpine promises improvements to Fernando Alonso

04/06/2021

On at 13:28 CEST

The return of Fernando Alonso to Formula 1 after two years of absence generated enormous expectations. However, the inaugural event of the World Championship in Bahrain did not go as expected by the Asturian pilot. Regardless of his abandonment in the race, which can be considered anecdotal since it was due to the fact that the wrapper of a sandwich got stuck in the brake duct of his car after the second pit stop, the truth is that Alpine’s car did not offered good performance and neither Esteban Ocon managed to score in Sakhir.

With a view to the next appointment on the calendar, which will take F1 to the historic Italian circuit of Imola (16-18 April) Alpine prepares a package of improvements focused on the rear of the car. Aware of the commitment of Alonso , who in Bahrain achieved the impossible qualifying in Q3, the French team has been conspired to seek solutions that help reduce the deficit with their rivals.

The CEO of Alpine, Marcin Budkowski has explained that will incorporate new parts in Imola, most of them focused on improving the rear of the A521, trying to adapt to the aerodynamic changes imposed by the FIA ​​this year.

“There is an area that has changed in the regulations, which is a development area at the moment. Obviously it is the side of the floor and the diffuser. We did some work in the tests and something in Bahrain and I have no doubt that we will do more. work in the next races, everyone will do it too. It is an area that will change, “he assured Budkowski.

“We have a pretty respectable upgrade package for Imola, so we’re going to have more parts and more performance on the car.. In general, to the first races of the season, we are going to bring some new parts, “he adds. Budkowski.

One of the aspects that has caught the attention of Alpine technicians is the performance of the car in hot conditions. The data collected in Bahrain in this regard is overwhelming. The times of Alonso and Or with They were significantly better in Free 2 and in qualifying, the sessions held in night conditions, more similar to the race due to their time slot, and with less temperature on the track. “We have some homework to understand why we seem less competitive in the hottest sessions. No I think it will be a problem in Imola or Portugal, but it can be in the summer months“, he points Budkowski.

A year ago, still under the acronym of Renault and with Daniel Ricciardo in the square that he now occupies Fernando Alonso, the team finished fifth in the Constructors’ Championship, behind McLaren and Racing Point (now Aston Martin). In 2021 and pending the drastic rule changes in 2022, Alpine’s goal remains to strive to be the best team in the midfield. “We are still two or three tenths of a second to really fight with the people with whom we aspired to fight,” he closes Budkowski.

Alonso presses for it to be so. And also the top of Formula 1. The director of the championship Ross Brawn has it clear: “When Alpine develops its car a little more, Alonso is going to amuse us & rdquor ;.