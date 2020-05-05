Philippe Sinault, skipper of Signatech, the team that runs the LMP2 Alpine in WEC, confirmed that he is dealing with the brand the possibility of jumping to the queen category, taking advantage of the LMDh rules.

During a televised interview, he confirmed that the possibility spectacularly pointed out by the French magazine Autohebdo – which dedicated the cover to the possible return of Alpine to Le Mans – confirmed that “it is a plan that we would like and it is under study. Given our results in LMP2, we can aim for it. Negotiations on the project are underway. ”

If Alpine, that is Renault, enters Le Mans, there will undoubtedly be an interesting fight with Peugeot that will polarize the attention of the French fans. The possibility of having in 2023, the centennial edition, the two French brands on the track – both winners of the test in the past – is really attractive.

Recall that the LMP2 Alpine currently competing is actually a renamed Oreca, as there are only four chassis manufacturers enabled to build the LMP2. The ‘rename’ chassis is a possibility that G-Drive also uses, allied with the Russian luxury manufacturer Aurus.

In fact, they could continue to lean on Oreca since the Rebellion LMP1, the car that is making things difficult for Toyota this season and, thanks to a favorable BoP, has won them on a couple of occasions, has been made by Oreca.

At the moment Sinault cannot advance any further. The team is ‘closed’, hosted by an ‘ERTE’, with the regulations that the French state has developed for this crisis.

Like Alpine, Signatech won the ELMS in 2013 and 2014 and the WEC-LMP2 in 2016 and 2018/19, in addition to winning the category at Le Mans on 16, 18 and 19.

