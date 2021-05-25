Alpine A110S x Felipe Pantone: Art can also have four wheels

Renault Group is undergoing a major internal restructuring. The objective is to save on costs in order to allocate more money to the development of new models. Especially in sections such as electrification or autonomous driving. One of the firms that should benefit the most from this change in its roadmap is Alpine. Not in vain, meanwhile he is satisfied with the Alpine A110S x Felipe Pantone.

As you can understand, by his surname, it is a new special series created by Argentine-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone. If you do not know him, we will tell you that his creations are based on kinetic art, graffiti, the use of bright colors, geometric patterns and Op Art elements. If you like his work, we will tell you everything you need to know to understand it and , by the way, get a unit. Although, as is often the case, there is bad news.

Of the Alpine A110S x Felipe Pantone, 4 units will be manufactured and 3 will be sold at a price of 125,000 euros

The Alpine A110S x Felipe Pantone is based on the most performance version of the French coupe. That is, on the A110 S which is equipped with the 1.8 TCe turbocharged petrol block with 292 hp. Therefore, as seen in the photos, the main change lies in its bodywork. According to statements by Felipe Pantone …

“My idea regarding work on the A110 is evoke a feeling of “ultra-dynamism”. Visual speed is something that I have been researching for years and that I feel really comes together in this car, emphasizing its brilliant design with a fast tech look«

Alpine A110 Légende GT: Forbidden fruit is no longer apple-shaped

To shape the Alpine A110S x Felipe Pantone, the artist spent many hours studying the brand, its history and, above all, driving an A110. The result is a modern, dynamic and elegant interpretation of the A110. This can be seen in the graphic lines running through your body which, even when standing still, give an impression of speed. In addition, Pantone has taken the opportunity to include its most characteristic colors: black and white.

There are no images of the interior, but we understand that this section will not undergo changes. Finally, we must say that only four units will be manufactured. Of them, three will go on sale at a price of 125 thousand euros (taxes already included). To identify which unit we are facing, the dashboard will have an exclusive plate that recalls the model and its numbering. So if you want to get one you must fly, because surely they are already sold.

Source – Alpine Cars