Alpine a110s ‘pantone edition’ | Motor

The actual Alpine A110S It is already quite a rare model, but this custom edition turns out to be one of the rarest and most exotic Alpine models to be found. The brand itself considers it a work of art, “Aimed more at collectors and lovers of exquisite objects, than fans of the slopes.”

The piece, based on the A110S, lighter and more powerful, was created by Alpine in association with the Argentine artist Felipe Pantone and is valued at $ 152,000. It’s worth noting that that price is more than double the value of the car when it launched in 2019.

Gallery: More details of the Alpine A110S by Felipe Pantone.

This edition Alpine A110S x Felipe Pantone It will be very peculiar, since only four units will be manufactured, three of them available for sale. In addition, the brand will be very reserved and restrictive on who can buy each of the cars, revealing the details and conditions later.

In addition, the Alpine A110 x Felipe Pantone was in the hands of the pilot Fernando Alonso, who took the artist on a reconnaissance tour of the circuit of the past. Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

Photos: The art of Felipe Pantone creates this art car for Alpine.

Data:

Felipe Pantone is a contemporary artist born in 1986 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and raised in Spain. His work is based on kinetic art, installations and graffiti., using bold colors, geometric patterns and elements of Op Art (art based on optical illusions). Pantone usually works with gradients and mixing geometric shapes.

