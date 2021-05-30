Alpine A110 x Felipe Pantone, art in motion only for the lucky three

The Alpine A110 is a pretty rare car. But if you want an even rarer and more exotic mid-engined sports two-seater, the French firm may have something for you, but you need to shell out a generous amount of money for it. Based on the A110S, Alpine makes available to the lucky ones three clients a special edition made in collaboration with the Argentine artist Philip Pantone, a full-fledged “Art Car”.

Because it is an artistic car, without a doubt, especially with its exceptional paint job on the body. The price? 125,000 euros. It is noteworthy that the starting price is more than double the value of the A110 when it launched in 2018. To put it a bit in context within the world, a Porsche 911 Carrera, with 385 hp of power, starts at 122,358 euros. So yeah, it’s a lot of money for a small French car, but being such a limited edition and signed by a world-renowned artist, it’s already a classic.

Each special edition A110 S features a hand painted red, white and blue graphicor that follows the contours of the car body. Alpine says the package was designed to give the “impression of speed, even when the vehicle is stationary.” Since they are all hand painted, the triad graphics are slightly different. Pantone will even add a range of unique embellishments to each of them, meaning that each item will be personalized during a process that takes several weeks.

However, although there are three units intended for the public, in total there are four models; one for Pantone. All of them have behind the seats with a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with 292 hp and 320 Nm associated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. All that energy goes to the rear wheels and, thanks to a bare weight of 1,189 kg, it does the 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds and reaches 260 km / h.

“Through this second collaboration with Alpine, Felipe Pantone once again shows his talent. The creative work and its execution are exceptional. Color schemes, geometric shapes and optical effects reveal the A110 in a new light, with a greater sense of movement. This work results in a modern, dynamic and captivating work of art “, he said. Cédric Journel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Alpine.

“My idea regarding work on the A110 is to evoke a feeling of ‘ultradynamism‘. Visual speed is something that I have been researching for years and I feel like it really comes together in the car, emphasizing its brilliant design with a fast and technological look, ”he says. Pantone.

Source: Alpine

