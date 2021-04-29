Alpine a110 ravage unique creation for rally

Building on the Alpine A110 Premiere Edition and looking to revive the brand’s legacy in rally, the French company Ravage developed this unique piece which, if there is sufficient demand, could lead to limited production in the near future.

Gallery: Alpine A110 Ravage

Of course the first thing that stands out is the aesthetic part, very attractive indeed, which was achieved with a widening of the body of the Alpine A110. The process was far from simple or modest, including a CAD design and a clay model. to achieve the correct proportions that in the final model were made in aluminum and carbon fiber.

Alpine A110 Ravage

Specifically, it talks about the rear wheel arches and the entire rear bumper of the A110 where the exhaust was also left exposed, which by the way is direct. Go ahead too the defense was slightly modified to install the new Cibié scanners, which complement the factory lights that received a very French yellow tint.

Ravage also designed the 18-inch forged three-piece wheels inspired by the Gotti used by Alpine rallying in the ’70s. The dark blue bodywork of the Alpine A110 Ravage cuts nicely with the red dashboards and the French flag color stripe running across the entire top of the car.

Gallery: Alpine A110 Ravage

Alpine A110 Ravage

Mechanically no improvements were made and the A110’s 248-horsepower 1.8-liter turbo engine remains the same in this Ravage creation. However, it does not mean that they have not explored this section since they say they could easily bring the Alpine A110 Ravage to just over 300 horsepower without major problem.

Seeing then that the bodywork was modified and no mechanical changes were made you might think then that the Alpine A110 Ravage would be a kind of ‘loss’ to the factory A110, but thanks to the use of lightweight materials the weight did not change and thanks to the enlarged wheel arches it was possible to install Michelin Cup 2 wheels that considerably improve cornering grip.

Gallery: Alpine A110 Ravage

According to the company, the development of the Alpine A110 Ravage It cost its owner about 100,000 pounds sterling (just over 500 million pesos) And that, as we mentioned at the beginning, if sufficient demand is generated, they could consider manufacturing a few more units for their customers.

Alpine A110 Ravage