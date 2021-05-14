Alpine A110 Légende GT: The forbidden fruit is no longer apple-shaped

The settings that Renault group is applying to its internal structure they have us with our souls in suspense. The reason is that all the firms that compose it, except one, have a more or less defined roadmap. And you will ask yourself, what is that teaching? Well, you don’t have to be a lynx to know what it’s about Alpine. The Dieppe (France) house is one of the smallest in its segment and the lack of more models further complicates its Launch plan.

To make up for the absence of news, its managers have opted for the launch special editions. In all the time that the A110 has been on sale we have already known several. One of the ones we liked the most was last year’s Légende GT. Well, now a Alpine A110 Légende GT more complete willing to rob your main rivals customers. You like? Well, among so much good news we have one that you will not like …

Of the Alpine A110 Légende GT only 300 units will be manufactured …

First of all, design lines of the Alpine A110 Légende GT they do not vary with respect to the other versions. Where there are changes is in the color palette or ornaments. Thus, the body can be dressed in two tones with contrasting interiors. The first combination combines the Mercury Silver with a black leather-lined cabin with gray stitching. The second mixes an exterior Abyss Blue and an Amber Brown leather upholstery inside.

As a complement, the A110 Légende GT has 18 inch alloy wheels and diamond finish with gold-tone brake calipers. In addition, the rear optics feature a translucent design and LED technology. Inside we find some Sabelt Comfort seats adjustable in six positions or carbon fiber inserts. In addition, Alpine has placed on the console a numbered plate to know which unit we are facing.

Alpine A110 Légende GT and A110 Color Edition, two new editions arrive

As for the powertrain, this A110 Légende GT presents some change from its predecessor. Now your gasoline block 1.8 TCe offers 292 hp power and 320 Nm maximum torque between 2,000 and 6,400 rpm. Thanks to him and to the automatic transmission of double clutch can offer a performance of heart attack. Thus, it signs an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour of 5.5 seconds and a maximum speed, on the track, of 250 kilometers per hour.

This evolution will allow Alpine to remain strong in the market. The problem is that the number of units that will reach the market of the A110 Légende GT is very limited. As much as that for all of Europe they will be only 300 copies. Its price? Well, for now we only know the data for France, starting very close to 72 thousand euros. We will have to wait to know the rate for Spain, although we doubt that it is much lower.

Source – Alpine