Alpine # 36 overtakes Toyota to take pole at Portimao

The Alpine Endurance Team has achieved its first pole in the WEC after winning the qualifying session of the 8 Hours of Portimao. The Frenchman Matthieu Vaxivière has been in charge of taking Alpine # 36 to the top of the timesheets after signing a time of 1: 30.364. The LMP1 of the French brand has surpassed Brendon Hartley’s Toyota # 8 by less than one tenth. For its part, the Toyota # 7 was third, while Glickenhaus # 709 has failed to pass the eleventh position in his first qualification in the World Cup.

As already happened in Spa, the hypercar level jump Regarding the free ones, it was enough to put everything in its ‘place’. The hypercars managed to overtake the LMP2s by eight tenths and the fight for pole became a direct duel between Alpine and Toyota. A battle in which Matthieu Vaxivière was the strongest to get pole with the Alpine # 36 after signing a time of 1: 30.364. A record that served to beat Brendon Hartley’s Toyota # 8 by 94 thousandths. For its part, the third position was for the Toyota # 7, piloted by Mike Conway.

Brendon Hartley has stayed 94 thousandths of the pole in the Toyota GR 010 Hybrid with number # 8.

No option to reply, not like in the free ones, the LMP2 lived their own duel. A confrontation in which the JOTA Sport team imposed its law. In fact, Tom Blomqvist took pole in the silver category with the Oreca # 28 of the team after beating his teammate António Félix Da Costa, driver in charge of getting behind the wheel of the Oreca # 38 by 45 thousandths. For its part, Job Van Uitert finished third – sixth overall – with the Oreca # 29 of Racing Team Nederland, all after signing a time three tenths slower than that set by the JOTA riders-

United Autosport’s # 22 Oreca was seventh, ahead of the Oreca of Team WRT, Inter Europol and RealTeam Racing. This left Glickenhaus # 709 in eleventh position., although its result seems that it has not been optimal due to the vehicle’s performance. Richard Westbrook was in charge of driving the Glickenhaus LMH in qualifying after his good performance in free practice, but his lap in 1: 32.167 was 1.8 seconds behind the head. It should be remembered that Glickenhaus # 709 closed the FP3 with a best time of 1: 31.916, without going further.

Kévin Estre is still on a roll and after winning the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring he achieved GTE pole position at Portimao.

The qualifying session of the 8 Hours of Portimao began with the GTE pilots on the track, as usual. A first sprint session with one driver per car in which the top of Thomas Flohr’s Ferrari # 54 it was the only notable incident. This opened the way for a direct duel for pole between the official drivers of Porsche and Ferrari. A duel that fell on the side of the German firm, whenever Kévin Estre set the fastest time in the # 92 Porsche after signing a time of 1: 37.986. Three tenths behind was James Calado’s Ferrari # 51.

The third position was for the Porsche # 91, driven by Gianmaria BruniAlthough the Italian could have achieved a better result had he not exceeded the limits of the track on his best lap. The problems in Daniel Serra’s Ferrari # 52, with a lap canceled for exceeding the limits of the track, they have allowed the fourth best GTE to have been the leader of LMGTE-Am. An honor that has fallen into the hands of the Porsche # 56 of Team Project 1 at the hands of Egidio Perfetti. The # 77 of Dempsey-Proton finished with thousandths, while the third position was for the Ferrari # 47 driven by Roberto Lacorte.