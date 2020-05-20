It has a 4.4-liter V8 engine with 620 horsepower

It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 4 seconds

The new Alpìna XB7 is a preparation of the BMW X7 that takes the place of a hypothetical X7 M thanks to its sporty appearance and a V8 engine that increases its power to 620 horsepower.

The Alpina XB7 It is the last work of the manufacturer –they are called like this– with a BMW as a base, in this case the X7. It enhances its sportsmanship both aesthetically and mechanically to become the closest thing you will see to a X7 M. Its main rivals are the Audi RS Q8 – despite its coupe bodywork – and the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC +.

ALPINA XB7: EXTERIOR

The Alpina XB7 equips a series of specific parts such as bumpers. Those in the front area include the word ‘Alpina’ at its lowest part. At the rear, meanwhile, there is an air diffuser painted in the color of the body through which four exhaust outlets, two on each side. The exhaust system is stainless steel.

The wheels that the standard model equips are 20 inches, although as an option there are 23-inch forged alloy wheels that house 285/35 tires in the front and 325/3 in the rear.

ALPINA XB7: INTERIOR

The interior of the Alpina XB7 It differs from that of a conventional X7 thanks to subtle details. For example, the Alpina logo is present on the steering wheel, which is engraved on the controller iDrive of Cristal.

The Alpina XB7 it has capacity for six or seven passengers.

The boot capacity with two rows of seats available is 580 liters.

ALPINA XB7: MECHANICAL

The Alpina XB7 It incorporates a 4.4-liter V8 engine that develops a power of 620 horsepower. Its maximum torque is 800 Newton meter.

Thanks to this engine the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in just 4 seconds. The quarter mile completes it in 12.6 seconds.

The gearbox associated with the engine of the Alpina XB7 It’s an eight-speed sports ZF automatic. Its traction system is total, the xDrive from BMW. Depending on the conditions, it sends more torque to the front or rear area.

The suspension is pneumatic as standard, and incorporates specific Alpina dampers aimed at offering the most dynamic behavior possible.

Another element that comes standard in the Alpina XB7 It is the integral active direction, which according to the manufacturer offers an immediate response and improves the agility of the whole.

The braking system is a Brembo thing, and features four-piston fixed calipers.

The total weight of the vehicle is 2,665 kilos.

ALPINA XB7: PRICE

The Alpina XB7, which is manufactured in the plant that BMW has in Spartanburg, has a starting price of $ 141,300, which at the current exchange rate is just over 129,000 euros.

