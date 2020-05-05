The model is sold with both saloon and family bodywork

The 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine goes on to develop 355 horsepower

The Alpina D3 S 2020 is the new creation of the Bavarian company. It is based on the BMW 3 Series, it is offered with both saloon and family bodywork and has a specific aesthetic to which a little extra power is added.

Preparer or manufacturer? The eternal tradeoff it causes Alpine returns to the fore with the arrival of Alpina D3 S 2020, his latest creation. It is based on the M340d xDrive version of the BMW 3 Series in both saloon and family bodywork to give them an extra sportiness both from an aesthetic and mechanical point of view.

ALPINA D3 S 2020: OUTDOOR

The Alpina D3 S 2020 It owes its aggressive image to the presence of elements such as a new front bumper that includes larger air intakes than the original ones. The grill, meanwhile, can be painted black or chrome.

On the front there is a splitter where you can read the word Alpine, although the logos of BMW both in the front and rear.

Specific wheels are offered that can be 19 or 20 inches, the latter multi-spoke.

In the rear, two double exhaust outlets have been incorporated in both the saloon and family versions, one on each side.

Alpina ensures that there is a wide range of colors available for the body, among which unleash Alpina Blue and Alpina Green.

ALPINA D3 S 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Alpina D3 S 2020 It presents a specific steering wheel that shows off the brand’s logo. There are also sporty seats with leather upholstery and the same emblem engraved on the headrest.

The digital instrument cluster is also specific. It has some red needles on a blue background.

The distribution of the elements is exact to that of a Series 3.

ALPINA D3 S 2020: MECHANICAL

The Alpina D3 S 2020 It has the same engine as the version M340d xDrive Series 3In other words, a 3.0-liter six-cylinder. For the occasion it develops a power of 355 horsepower and a maximum torque of 730 Newton meter, an improvement of 15 horsepower and 30 Newton meter with respect to the original. The engine is also supported by a system ‘mild-hybrid’48 volt that provides 11 horses at certain times.

The saloon version of Alpina D3 S 2020 it accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 4.6 seconds, while the familiar one does it in two more tenths of a second. The top speed is 273 km / hour for the first and 270 for the second.

The drive system is all-wheel drive and features a limited-slip electronic differential on the rear axle. The change is eight-speed automatic and offers up to four different modes of operation.

The Alpina D3 S 2020 It comes with a lowered suspension thanks to the presence of new springs and shock absorbers. Also included is a new more powerful brake system derived from the Alpina B5 Biturbo equipped with fixed four-piston blue painted brake calipers and 395-millimeter brake discs in the front and 345-millimeter in the rear. As an option you can order some perforated discs.

ALPINA D3 S 2020: PRICE

The price of Alpina D3 S 2020 part of 70,500 euros for the saloon and 71,900 for the family. The first deliveries will take place in November.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/05/2020 Alpina presents the new D3 S 2020.

