The Alpina B5 2021 is a saloon created by the famous BMW preparer. In June 2020 it is updated in line with the renewal of the BMW 5 Series, shown a month earlier. It increases its performance to 613 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 330 km / hour. It is available from 117,700 euros.

The B5 2021 is a creation of Alpina, which since 1963 has improved BMW models, first with kits, then as its own brand. Its canvas is the BMW M5, of which it is a more familiar and bearable unofficial variant for the road. It has been presented taking advantage of the fact that the BMW 5 Series was already unveiled in May 2020.

ALPINA B5 2021: EXTERIOR

The Alpina B5 2021 is updated at the same time as the BMW 5 Series, so that in good logic it follows its same design line. The nose is renewed and adopts a more prominent kidney-shaped grille, and receives a new front splitter with the Alpina signature.

The wheels are 20-inch forged alloy, the exhaust has four outlets, customizable with an Akrapovic sports system made of titanium that reduces weight by 17 kilos. It offers high-performance brakes, an adaptive suspension with shock absorbers and active stabilizer bars, as well as a mechanical self-locking differential.

ALPINA B5 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Alpina B5 is also updated in line with the latest version of the BMW 5 Series. It features a digital instrument panel created by Alpina, as well as a dedicated steering wheel that sports the preparer’s emblem. The brand accepts personalized orders, so that the most demanding customers can customize it to their liking.

ALPINA B5 2021: MECHANICAL

The Alpina B5 2021 is equipped with a 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine that delivers 613 horsepower with a maximum torque of 800 Newton meters, representing a gain of 13 horsepower compared to the previous version of the B5.

Its top speed is 330 km / hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 in just 3.4 seconds, in its saloon body. As a family member, it reaches 322 kilometers / hour and accelerates in 3.6 seconds. Gain 0.7 seconds in acceleration and 2 km / hour on top compared to the previous B5.

The data of the restyling of the BMW M5 has not yet been disclosed, although the current generation stands at 600 horsepower and 700 Newton meter, with a 0-100 in 3.4 seconds.

ALPINA B5 2021: PRICES

The Alpina B5 2021 is available in Germany from 117,700 euros as a sedan and from 120,700 euros as a family.

