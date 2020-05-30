After half an hour of the most decisive game remaining for the Bundesliga, last Tuesday, the Westfalenstadion’s mass of concrete was a silent witness to a chain of small wonders. First, Brandt’s pass that sent the ball under brake at 40 meters, over the strip of terrain most conducive to Haaland’s assault and most inaccessible to the central defenders. Second, the control of Haaland, who took the ball with the left and with a kidney blow, seated the speedy Alaba entering the area and staying in front of the goalkeeper, ready to make the 1-0 that would put Dortmund to a point of leadership. Third, the career of Alphonso Davies, who started 20 meters behind Haaland and within two seconds caught up with him, crossed him, offered him the center and when in doubt of the Norwegian stole the ball with the toe.

There are magnificent footballers who go unnoticed until they have spent several years in the First Division, making their way through the crowd that emerges from the more or less systematized production chains of the industry leaders. The fascinating thing about Alphonso Davies, made with Haaland the most amazing player in the Bundesliga of the plague year, is that he emerged, footballingly, out of nowhere.

Debeah and Victoria, their parents, were living in Monrovia when the civil war that populated Liberia with armed M-16 children broke out. “The only way to survive was to take a gun and I did not want to,” Debeah said, to explain the conflict that forced him to flee with his wife to Ghana, to the Buduburam refugee camp where they ended up settling in. Alphonso was born there on November 2, 2000. “We had no food to give him or clothes to dress him,” says Victoria. In 2005 they emigrated to Canada and since then they live in Edmonton, most of the time under a layer of snow.

With only four months a year to play outside, the usual thing for a boy growing up in Edmonton is to go for ice hockey. Little Alphonso stood out as the fastest in 100 and 1,500 meters in the local athletics tests when he discovered football. It was on the small covered parquet court of his public school. “I started playing very late, at 11 years old,” said the player.

The connection to the ball was spontaneous. Naturally ambidextrous, it was related to the ball with the rapid coordination of the naturally gifted for the first control. When he added to his class his determination, and to his character, his light bird bones career, with sudden changes of direction, his superiority was evident. In the lethargic environment of Canada’s provincial football was the bomb. At 15, he was signed by the Vancouver Whitecaps and turned 18 when Bayern paid $ 12 million for him. It is the record transfer of Canadian soccer.

Hasan Salihamidzic, the sports director, recommended joining Bayern because of his extreme conditions. But after a year and a half with barely 70 minutes to play, the arrival of Hans-Dieter Flick on the Bavarian bench transformed all the schemes. Taking advantage of Lucas Hernández’s injury – valued at 80 million euros, is the most expensive signing in the history of the club -, in October the coach moved Alaba to the center of defense and put Davies on the left side. Not so that he defended in his field – where sometimes, insane, he loses his place – but so that he defended in a rival field. There, aggressiveness and speed made him an excellent resource to raise the team’s pressure to unknown levels last season. “We were all surprised by his poise as a marker,” John Herdman, Canada coach, observed a few days ago on the Sportsnet network. “His rivals believe he has been outwitted and cannot imagine that he is capable of returning so quickly.”

The most dribbler in the Bundesliga

“I like to entertain,” says Alhponso Davies. The Bayern squad understood this this summer, when over the course of a preseason meal he picked up two microphones and stood on a table to play I Will Always Love You in a leisurely version of Whitney Houston. The worst possible choice for a hoarse tenor like him was turned into an unforgettable comic piece by a young man who is not afraid of anything. Nor on the court, where no one attempted more dribbles (125) and no one achieved more (73) this season in the Bundesliga. Considering that it starts from the side, the figure is only explainable in a designated athlete. No Bayern player is capable of more runs at top speed: he has nearly 700 in 24 league games.

Alphonse Davies surprised them all. Saturday also surprised Haaland. If Bayern has won a half league it is thanks to its brilliant appearance.