Alphonso Davies, injured with Canada

07/12/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

The preseason starts on the wrong foot for him Bayern Munich. One of its rising stars, Alphonso davies, has been seriously injured in preparation for the Canadian team for the Gold Cup. The side of the Bavarian team has suffered a tear in the outer ligament of your left ankle and from the club they announce that “the injury will be treated conservatively.”

ℹ️ The #FCBayern will have to do without @AlphonsoDavies until further notice due to injury. 🗞 https://t.co/dbU4OEAJRv#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/YBYHNZOuff – FC Bayern München Spanish (@FCBayernES) July 12, 2021

In the statement issued by the entity, the withdrawal time is not specified but they do affirm that the player already is in Munich to start rehabilitation. With this loss, the Canadian team is left without one of the star players of the gold CupA competition that has not won for 21 years, and which began to be played on July 11.