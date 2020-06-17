They are moments of celebration in the Bayern Munich. The German team was proclaimed Bundesliga champion on Tuesday for the eighth consecutive time and, also, during the game against Werder Bremen Alphonso Davies broke the speed record in a match in the German competition. The career of the young Canadian defender was at the level of the Jamaican Usain Bolt.

Davies, according to studies, in one of the multiple penetrations that the band made during the first part of the clash on Tuesday reached a speed of 36.7 km / h. It is the new speed record in the Bundesliga and a brand that is available to very few athletes. The best example is a comparison with the unforgettable and unrepeatable Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican sprinter broke the speed record in the 100-meter dash in Berlin in 2009 leaving the time lapse in 9.8 seconds. Bolt then reached a speed of 37.5 km / h. The Canadian footballer ran at 36.7 km / h.

Davies’ season has been spectacular. At 19 years of age he took a place in the champion team (he has played 39 games), contributing 3 goals and 9 assists; ahofra has reached the speed record in the Bundesliga.

The young defense brand is the third in football history. Only Bruno Henrique (Flamengo) and Gareth Bale (real Madrid) have been faster than Alphonso Davies, who have surpassed Mbappé or Leroy Sane.