Nova Participações, the holding company that controls Nova Engevix companies, is donating hospital equipment and food to the city of Barueri to reduce the economic impacts of the pandemic.

On Thursday (May 7), 880 basic baskets were given to the city’s Social Solidarity Fund, where the group’s headquarters has been located since 2008. “The decision is in line with our social commitment to the country, which needs the collaboration of all to win the fight against COVID-19 “, says the CEO of Grupo Nova Participações, Yoshiaki Fujimori.

In addition to food, the group delivered 2,000 masks and 300 aprons, both from TNT, to the Associação Paulista dos Amigos da Medicina (SPDM), which manages the Municipal Hospital of Barueri.

Second stage – This was the first of two waves of donations to the SPDM hospital. “Soon, we will deliver another 2,000 masks and 400 serge uniforms to the same hospital,” says Fujimori. “Barueri has been hit hard by the pandemic and the private sector has to contribute to assisting the city’s community.”

At Nova Participações’ headquarters, in Barueri, employees were released to perform the work remotely, providing the necessary infrastructure for each task. In the quarantine, some teams operated in a relay scheme, with the exception of those who belonged to a group at risk of the disease, who were obliged to stay at home.

The cleaning of the common areas of the group’s offices remains enhanced and alcohol gel is spread throughout the group’s facilities. The meetings are being replaced by videoconferences and all receive practical guidance, reports and electronic newsletters about the pandemic.

