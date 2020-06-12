Red Bull uses its B team to obtain information in case the finale runs in Imola

The track renewed its Grade 1 yesterday, which allows it to hold F1 races

AlphaTauri will make a filming day on June 24 with the current car in Imola. It is a strategy to obtain data for themselves, Red Bull and Honda in case the circuit finally celebrates a Formula 1 race this year.

The 2020 World Cup can start before July 3. AlphaTauri will play an important strategic move by organizing a test at Imola with its current car on June 24, according to British journalist Adam Cooper.

This is a test that will serve Red Bull team B to collect data on the track for themselves, for its parent team and also for Honda. Key information that will have a lot of value if Formula 1 finally decides to celebrate a race on this circuit. Imola is not the usual AlphaTauri test circuit, the last filming day was done in Misano. However, now they take advantage of how much the track name sounds to do a test that may be key for Christian Horner and Max Verstappen.

Cooper brings AlphaTauri’s filming day forward a day after it has been announced that Imola is renewing its Grade 1, a feature that allows it to host a Formula 1 race.

Furthermore, F1 sporting general manager Ross Brawn has recently claimed that Imola, along with Mugello, Hockenheim and Jerez, are possible scenario options for holding more European races this season.

From Liberty Media they promise to have the 2020 calendar finished before July 3, when the campaign begins in Austria with the first free practice sessions. It only remains to wait, although some impatient like AlphaTauri have preferred to take action and prepare with this test.

Alpha Tauri thus joins Racing Point as the only teams to do filming days with the current car to prepare for the return to the circuits.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard