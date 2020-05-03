Franz Tost, AlphaTauri’s main team, has already drawn up the plan to return to work on May 30, after the 63 days of ‘summer break’ planned by the FIA. A tight time because in four weeks the Austrian Grand Prix – if there is no counter order – must be held, which should mark the start of the season.

A complicated return to work, because the health of the team’s 420 employees will have to be taken into account as a first step. The Austrian has entrusted Speedweek on this matter.

“We have commissioned an institute to carry out the COVID-19 test on our 420 employees, not only on the personnel who will go to the track at the first Grand Prix. After having the test results, we will determine the 60 people who will go to the first test of the championship … It is even possible that we will take fewer staff, only 55, if the press and sponsors are not authorized to attend, because then the press, communication and marketing staff would not need to travel. In any case, these people will pass a second test a week before the race. All the teams will have to do it with the personnel that go to the races “.

This second test, however, has not yet been decided. All teams must perform the same test “for all paddock employees. We are striving for a uniform test. We want maximum safety and blood tests. A simple test of saliva or nose fluid It would be insufficient, so we have lost all the teams that do the same. ”

For security, F1 will travel collectively. AlphaTauri members will travel with Ferrari members, on the same flight, but that is not a problem because all the staff will have passed the test.

These tests for traveling personnel will be permanent “because one can be infected at any time. Thus, each employee will have a san health passport’ where all the results will be recorded, “says Tost. But AlphaTauri wants these tests to be extended to family members who live with members of the racing team.

Of course, Tost thinks that at work everyone should wear masks, wear gloves, keep a certain social distance and use disinfectants for everything. “All our work planning is based on employees giving ‘negative’ in the tests. It is the crucial point so that the activity can resume normally.”

