AlphaCredit Bonds Fall After $ 200M Derivatives Error

(Bloomberg) – Alpha Holding SA’s bonds plunged after the Mexican non-bank borrower recognized accounting errors in derivative positions that will require it to review its 2018 and 2019 financial statements.

The company’s $ 300 million in dollar bonds due 2022 fell more than 40 cents to 35.75 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, according to Trace, while $ 400 million of notes due 2025 plummeted about 34 pennies. In a statement, the company said it expects an impairment of most of the 4.1 billion pesos (US $ 206 million) reported as other assets and accounts receivable on its September 30 balance sheet.

AlphaCredit, as the firm is known, said it had found the errors after an internal review and after discussions with audit firms KPMG and Deloitte. The errors relate to the company’s reserves for credit losses, reserves for certain accounts receivable and the amortization of certain capitalized expenses, according to the press release.

“We think we could go lower and we could be looking for zero to negligible recoveries,” Alexis Panton, Stifel strategist wrote in a note to clients, noting the “massive uncertainty” surrounding the error and the likelihood that investors will stick in the dark for some time.

“The company is working diligently with its current and predecessor audit firms to complete the analysis of accounting errors,” AlphaCredit said in the statement. Representatives for the lender declined to comment beyond the published press release.

Panton added that AlphaCredit’s problems could possibly extend to other Mexican non-bank financial lenders, including Crédito Real SAB.

Representatives for Crédito Real did not immediately respond to telephone and email requests for comment.

Original Note: AlphaCredit Bonds Crater After $ 200 Million Derivatives Error

