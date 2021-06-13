Alpha Wolf + Cloudbreak, the electric pick-up redefines the Camper style [vídeo]

In 2023, the Alpha will put on sale a fully electric pickup, with a retro aesthetic and with a real off-road configuration. The Alpha Wolf + Cloudbreak is an option for the most difficult terrain, and zero emissions, equipped with special solutions for Camper lovers, which you can see on video.

He promises to overcome all his rivals off the asphalt, overcoming practically all the obstacles that lie ahead. The Alpha Wolf + is a zero emission pick-up with double cabin and a large cargo box that will go on sale in 2023The reservation period is now open for those interested for this new option of electric models.

The Wolf + has a huge 5,150 mm length, standing out more than for its retro design. It will be offered in two versions, with a single rear engine and with two electric motors and all-wheel drive, together with a battery that will have a maximum autonomy of 440 kilometers on a single charge. The great news is that Alpha Motors has also thought of Camper lovers, developing the exclusive Alpha Wolf + Cloudbreak.

The Alpha Wolf + Cloudbreak redefines the concept of Campers with sustainable mobility

A new concept that redefines the possibilities of enjoying the wildest nature, and that has a specialist partner in the field, the Germans from Heimplanet. For now, it is a prototype of a marquee with a very futuristic look, said to have a sturdy structure, light and easy to assemble and disassemble, even joining the pick-up taking advantage of the cargo box.

Featured in the color ‘Camel White’, a special shade said to be inspired by the same color as the sand stones of Carmel Beach, California. The tent has been designed to withstand difficult weather conditions, with high strength polyester to tears and bad weather.

“Cloudbreak is a design that we have been working on for quite some time. We have been searching for the perfect structure that guarantees stability and offers comfortable access. Many structures offer one or the other but with this geodesic structure we find the perfect balance. For the collaboration with Alpha Motors, we adapted the shape to fit the dimension of the vehicle and allowed for two separate access points. The result is a unified form of vehicle and store that maintains full functionality, ”explained Stefan Clauss, one of Heimplanet’s managers.

The Alpha Wolf is an aggressive retro-styled electric pick-upRead news