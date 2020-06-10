Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

While many of us wait for the action to resume in the seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the company advances at full speed with what will be, the new iteration of the shooting game.

But what will surprise us this year?

Digital mining

It all started when the PS4 Database site, a site that catalogs PSN activity, entered a new entry for a title called “The red door” a couple of months ago.

Something that does not automatically say “Call of duty”, but the file names can be revealing. EP0002-CUSA20074_00-COD2020INTALPHA1It was the file name given to the alpha edition of what will be the new iteration of Call of Duty.

How do we affirm this? Well, the “datamining” factor is key.

First of all, the name given in the database to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has the same structure as the one we see in “Red Door”.

On the other hand, it is quite difficult for an “indie” title with more than 70Gb to appear, with this caliber of updates as reported here by its most recent “patch”.

Zombies and … more zombies?

Going into the detail of the report made by digital miners for Modern Warzone, we can identify the next edition of COD will be an Adult game (nothing new there), in addition to containing the Multiplayer (MP), Zombie Mode (ZM), Warzone (WZ), and Campaign (CP).

Of course, there is an encoding that has not been seen before in other COD files, and that is WZZM. ¿A warzone mode with zombies awaits us, perhaps?

It would not be unusual, since the zombies have accompanied Call of Duty since 2013, the 2019 edition being the only one that did not have that mode.

For all this, we will obviously need to get confirmation from Activision and its developers. But who knows, with so much leakage circulating, in one of those the Sony conference can be an excellent place for Activision to reveal information regarding Call of Duty on the front of the consoles.

