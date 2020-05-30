May 30, 2020 | 5:00 am

The Mexican stock market had contrasts in May. While 11 of the 49 most traded stocks advanced in double digits, four fell at least 10%.

Alpek, Unifin, Alfa, Fibra MacQuarie and Grupo Cementos Chihuahua were the Mexican stations that presented the greatest advances in May and among them Alpek stands out, with an increase of 35.34%.

From the other extreme, Crédito Real, IEnova, Fibra Uno, Quálitas and Telesites were the most under pressure. Credito Real got the worst of it, down 17.52% last month.

The recovery of the financial markets extended to May, but there are signs that indicate caution. The recovery does not appear in all risk assets, a situation that makes it clear that investors maintain a selective profile

Black WallStreet Capital published in a report.

In Mexico, the S & P / BMV IPC, of ​​the Mexican Stock Exchange, fell 0.95% in May, while the main indexes of the United States advanced. The most notable case was NASDAQ Compound, which rose 6.75%.

The market has been paying close attention to a series of economic indicators that are beginning to show better results globally and in the face of new announcements regarding stimuli from Europe and Japan, while various economies are returning to normal

commented the investment area of ​​Sura Asset Management México

Part of the market optimism in May was also seen in assets such as oil prices. For reference, the Mexican Export Mix rose 131.28% in May and marked the largest monthly increase since at least since 1990, when the records began, according to data from Petróleos Mexicanos, Banco de México and the Ministry of the Economy.

In a month, the price of Mexican crude oil went from 12.50 to $ 28.91 per barrel, thanks to the drop in world oil production and expectations of growth in demand due to the economic reopening of countries such as China and the United States.

“The behavior of the stock markets reflects the expectations of recovery from the pandemic and is that for some developed countries a recovery in en V ’is expected, while for emerging countries the recovery would be in the form of ‘L ‘”, published Black WallStreet Capital.