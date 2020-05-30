Photo: External source/

New York.- Luis Mayobanex Rodríguez, Coordinator of Alianza Pais en el Exterior, considered that the police murder of the African American George Floyd, in Minneapolis, is the tragic repetition of history and the public exposition of the barbarism that has characterized racism Institutional in the United States.

The also candidate for deputy to ultrmar indicated that “Floyd’s death in itself is reprehensible, but it is largely condemnable for the way it occurs.”

“It is a death in which the person responsible makes him aware. In that his body expression (see the photo) shows satisfaction in the agonizing state of a subdued and controlled human being and who only said “I can’t breathe.” This ‘I cannot breathe’ that as a curse will persecute the direct perpetrators of this crime and the promoters of hatred, violence and racial discrimination, part of them settled on the cusp of Power, ”he added.

He recalled that this is the same “I can’t breathe” that Eric Garner, a black man who died in 2014, in New York, repeated 14 times when a police officer, white by others, applied the same strangulation key to the which now subdued Floyd.

He considered that “the reaction, sometimes violent, that this case is generating in the United States expresses the weariness of a citizen party against racism, discrimination and police abuse.”

It is also evidence of the anger of millions of people who live excluded and on the lowest rungs of the social ladder.

From Alianza País we condemn this new crime of a racial nature, while encouraging to accompany the peaceful protests that have started in cities like New York.