The names of the rivals of Russian boxers and Olympic medalists Mikhail Aloyan and Vladimir Nikitin are known for July 22 in Moscow in whose main event will be the fight of former WBA and IBF cruiser world champion, Murata Gassiev against heavyweight from Germany, Michael Wallisch …

WBA Gold Lightweight Title Champion Mikhail Aloyan will have a ten round fight against Tanzanian boxer Yohana Mchanya.

Vladimir Nikitin will face Ukraine’s Alexander Grischuk in a featherweight fight.