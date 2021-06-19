Alopecia and hair loss: the 5 best vitamin supplements to stop them

In recent months, many people around the world have shown concern about a fairly common condition, which usually affects self-esteem and emotional state: alopecia and hair loss. Although it usually goes from mild to moderate, temporary or permanent and can affect only the scalp area or the entire body. The causes usually vary in each person, however it is related to heredity, certain hormonal changes, specific medical conditions or as part of the normal aging process. The truth is that every day people who are looking for natural and non-invasive treatment alternatives, it is also worth mentioning that nutrition plays a fundamental role in hair health. In fact, experts agree that most people tend to overlook one of the most important factors in the prevention and treatment of alopecia: the quality of the diet.

Based on the above, it has been proven that eating a balanced diet that includes the consumption of 13 essential vitamins can help maintain healthy hair. In addition, there are references in which it is endorsed that certain specific vitamin deficiencies are considered one of the main causes of hair loss. Here are the 5 essential nutrients, backed by science, that will be a great nutritional ally to promote hair growth and stop hair loss.

1. Vitamin D

In general we can say that a person can maintain good hair health simply by following a balanced diet, however it is not always so simple. While vitamin D supplementation does not have a direct link to hair growth as such, having a deficiency does. According to a research work of the year 2019, evidence was found that suggests a link between vitamin D deficiency and alopecia areata, condition that in some cases involves severe hair loss. It is worth mentioning that numerous studies on which this review was based found low levels of vitamin D in people with alopecia areata. It happens that alopecia is an autoimmune disease, it is well known that vitamin D is directly related to the health of the immune system. Complementary to this, experts recommend the intake of vitamin D supplements, in conjunction with food sources that contain it, such as: fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, egg yolk, mushrooms, orange juice, and fortified milk.

Vitamin D./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Vitamins of the B complex

It is well known that the B complex vitamins are essential for many important functions such as metabolism and the central nervous system. The truth is that for years one of the best beauty recommendations has been the consumption of B vitamins, as in the specific case of B12, which can help strengthen and condition hair. In fact, there are various research works that have proven the link between B vitamins and hair loss: B1 or thiamine, B2 or riboflavin, B3 or niacin, B5 or pantothenic acid, B6 or pyridoxine, B7 or biotin, B9 or folate, B12 or cobalamin. Although the best recommendation is to consume them through the diet with the intake of whole grains, vegetables, including green leafy vegetables, meat, such as beef and poultry liver, fish, whole eggs, beans and legumes, nuts

and avocados. B vitamins are soluble in water, which means that the body cannot store them and that is why the consumption of a B complex supplement is recommended to meet the total needs. There are several studies in which it has been proven that the deficiency of any of the B complex vitamins, such as B12 and B7 or biotin, is considered one of the possible causes of hair loss.

Vitamin B12./Photo: Shutterstock

3. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is another of the most important in hair health. In fact, there is some relevant research work on vitamin E and tocotrienol, the most important thing to mention is that vitamin E is a nutrient that acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. According to a 2013 study, it found that people with alopecia areata had significantly lower concentrations of vitamin E in their blood than those without the condition. Also according to the results of a clinical study, the use of tocotrienol supplements improves hair health in people with alopecia. These supplements were also found to help prevent hair loss. Complementary to this, it is advisable to bet on the consumption of foods rich in vitamin E, such as spinach, fish, almonds, wheat germ, sunflower seeds and broccoli.

Vitamin E. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most powerful antioxidants and is related to many important functions in the body. It is essential to have a strong and healthy immune system, and to prevent diseases, in fact one of the main consequences of vitamin C deficiency is capillary weakness. In addition, vitamin C is characterized by incredibly high levels of antioxidants, which are helpful in preventing the action of free radicals, which can be associated with severe hair loss. Therefore having good levels is a good addition to maintaining healthy hair and is known to help prevent alopecia. The best of all is that vitamin C is found generously in delicious foods such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, tangerines, red bell peppers, green leafy vegetables, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.

Vitamin C./Photo: Shutterstock

5. Vitamin A

Also known as retinol, vitamin A contributes to healthy hair. TOsupports sebum secretion, which is a substance that prevents hair breakage and weakness. While there are great vitamin A supplement alternatives online and health food stores, we are also fortunate to have wonderful food on hand that will be a great complement. Go for cod liver oil, eggs, fortified breakfast cereals, fortified skim milk, orange and yellow fruits, and other sources of beta-carotene like broccoli, spinach, and most green leafy vegetables.

Spinach salad. / Photo: Pixabay

