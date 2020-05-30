The Asturian does not find a rival and wins with ease on the British track

Button proclaims winner of the championship after finishing second

Fernando Alonso has reaped a crushing new victory in the virtual world. This time, the Asturian has won the Silverstone circuit in the ‘Legends Trophy’ championship organized by The Race. The Spaniard has overtaken Jenson Button, who finished second and has secured victory in the overall standings.

The Pole went to Fernando Alonso in the classic Silverstone variant aboard his Brabham BT44B with a six-tenths quicker lap than that of Jenson Button, contender and title favorite in this latest event. Third was Jan Magnussen more than a second from the Asturian time.

CAREER 1

Departure. Fernando Alonso defended himself perfectly at the start and opened a gap of one second on the first lap. Petter Solberg had an accident and was left behind. Emanuele Pirro, Button’s rival for the title, was running sixth far from the British.

Alonso was unrivaled. The Spanish found a devilish rhythm in the simulator last week in Indianapolis. In five laps, the difference with Button was already five seconds.

The Asturian had a small mistake when going long in a chicane by confusing the classic variant with that of the F1 Grand Prix Silverstone layout, but that did not prevent him from seeing the checkered flag in first position. Button finished second to two seconds behind Alonso. It was worth to secure the championship in the absence of the race with inverted grill. Third was Jan Magnussen.

“In Zandvoort I received everything about 12 hours before running. It was a bit of a disaster and the car is difficult to drive the first time. Silverstone I know him well and that has been an advantage“Alonso said at the end of the first race.

Jolyon Palmer, race commentator, could not hide his admiration at such a high level: “He is the most ruthless competitor I have ever fought with in my life”

There is no doubt that Alonso could have been a contender for the global victory if he had participated in the championship from the first date. Will the Oviedo be encouraged to compete in the third full season of the ‘Legends Trophy’?

In development: Fernando Alonso has yet to complete a reverse grill race at Silverstone. Follow her here live.

.