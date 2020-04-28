The Brazilian is the only pilot who has shared a team with Schumacher and Alonso

The relationship with the Spanish was always “good”, but there were complicated situations

Felipe Massa assures that Fernando Alonso’s talent is “comparable” to that of Michael Schumacher. The Brazilian, who is the only driver who has shared a team with Schumacher and Alonso in Formula 1 – specifically in Ferrari -, is praised by both.

“It was something very special – being Schumacher’s teammate. Michael, above all, is a great friend. I learned a lot from him as a teammate. I had just arrived at Ferrari and it was like doing a master’s degree. This period was very important for me trajectory”.

“The relationship with Fernando was always good. He is a good guy. He was without a doubt a very strong teammate. He worked very closely with the team so that everything was on his side. He had a lot of power to do it.”

“So it was a difficult situation that I had to deal with, but we always get along. He is without a doubt one of the best drivers I have ever fought in my career. A spectacular talent, comparable to Schumacher’s, who has shown how great a driver he is, “said Massa, in an interview for Auto Bild.

As for his best moments in the premier category of motorsports, the Brazilian driver highlights his victories, especially those achieved at home, in the Brazilian GP.

“I would highlight all my victories. Winning in the 2006 Brazilian GP for the first time is a moment I will never forget. 2008 was also a great season, in which I fought to the last meters for the championship. I have also had very good races in Williams, at Sauber … I have had very good moments throughout my career, “he added.

On the other hand, Felipe remembers the hard moments lived in 2008, when he was left with honey on his lips in Brazil. He won the race and for a few seconds he looked like champion, but Lewis Hamilton snatched the title from him with an ‘in extremis’ overtaking of Timo Glock. But what he most regrets are the episodes in Hungary or Singapore.

“I won the race – Brazil 2008 – which was all I could do! The championship was lost at any other time before, during the season. There was only one point missing, which is something we lost in some races. We lost it by example in Budapest, where we had engine problems, or in Singapore, with that stupid race manipulation “.

“In any case, the Brazil 2008 race was really good. I started in the Pole and I won, but we depended on other factors to get the title, such as Lewis’s final position, which was key for him to win the championship,” Felipe Massa has expressed to conclude.

