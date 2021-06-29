Alonso’s spectacular braking festival at the start of Styria

Fernando Alonso has already reiterated on several occasions that cars like Alpha Tauri o go Ferrari They are “in another league” in terms of performance, tire degradation and long-run race pace. But as he explained in the previous French Grand Prix, the standing start is one of the moments in which Fernando can bring out his talent and cunning and fight with his opponents in close combat to win a place that in full career would be very difficult to achieve.

“It has been my strong point for 20 years. Why shouldn’t it stay that way now? The start is that moment in the race where you need to improvise a bit and you need to be creative. There is no tire performance or car performance, it does not count there. It’s just you and your instinct. So I have fun with these kinds of laps, ”he said in France. And in Austria, he proved it again. In this case, he could only win the C positionsharles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly, which met at Turn 1 and Turn 3, but in this case, he was astute in avoiding an accident by going inside Turn 1 while outside, the French and the Monegasque were touching for the first time.

Gasly left the outside of the curve, off the track, and thus was able to accelerate more to pass the Asturian again, just like Leclerc, already with part of the front wing destroyed. There, the Spaniard again passed both cars closing, looking at the rear-view mirrors to defend his position from the inside in turn 3 to lengthen his braking to the maximum, exhibiting one of his strongest points. Leclerc was going through the outside again, but had to enter the pits at the end of that lap, so that square and that of Tsunoda they were already won. He was surprised then Stroll in the middle of the straight from turn 3 to 4, with higher top speed due to its Mercedes engine, but the Oviedo again became strong through a tremendous braking on the outside with which he managed to make things difficult for the Canadian, than with a car with faster pace, it would end up already exceeding the performance of the car.

Alonso He thus gained two positions at the start, avoiding the mound in turns 1 and 3, points where funnels and accidents can always be generated. This is in addition to the two places he won in the

start of the French GP, and at 8 he achieved in 3 starts (two stopped and one after the ‘safety’) at the Azerbaijan GP

.

The Spaniard claimed in France that, according to the team’s statistics, he was “the 2nd or 3rd best at the starts” of the entire grid, all of which was the result of his hands, his cunning in the first few meters and a great reaction to the traffic lights. In addition, the Spaniard has reiterated in recent races the great improvement that Alpine has achieved, with the support of Fernando, in the car’s starting system after months of work, something that has allowed the Spaniard to feel at his best level in the beginning. of the last Grand Prix.