Renault remembered Alonso’s second position at the 2004 French GP

The Asturian has responded with an image of the ‘blue tide’ in its maximum splendor

Fernando Alonso has responded with an image of the azul blue tide ’to a tweet by the Renault team in which they remembered the second position achieved by the Asturian at the 2004 French Grand Prix, which has‘ revolutionized ’social media.

Any other day this event could have gone unnoticed, but right now the Formula 1 transfer market has reached boiling point and not a few have spoken about Alonso’s return to Formula 1. Among them, Martin Brundle.

The fact is that Ferrari announced yesterday that Sebastian Vettel will leave the team at the end of the 2020 season and this will have an important domin domino effect ’.

As this header has been able to know, the agreement between Carlos Sainz and Ferrari will be announced in the next few hours – or days at most -, which leaves a gap in McLaren for which Daniel Ricciardo has placed himself on the pole.

All these movements leave a free seat, that of Renault, and some have ventured to grant it to Fernando Alonso, who would return to the Great Circus in this way with the team that gave him a car to win both titles in 2005 and 2006.

Then, the French team has added fuel to the fire by remembering on Twitter the podium achieved by the Ovense at Magny-Cours in the 2004 season. A race in which he started from the Pole, but Michael Schumacher raised the victory with a risky strategy Ferrari.

And, how could it be otherwise, Fernando Alonso has “joined” the whirlwind of comments with an image of the blue tide at its best. In the comments, there are many who speculate on his return to Formula 1 from the hand of the diamond brand. Place your bets.

pic.twitter.com/EPRrdYVi4C – Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 13, 2020

