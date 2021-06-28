Alonso’s joke on Norris that sweeps the networks

Country Norris He is undoubtedly one of the most beloved riders in the entire paddock for his constant jokes. Pilot a McLaren that according to Fernando Alonso “Is in another league” compared to his Alpine. With that English car, the British driver achieved fifth position in the Styrian F1 GP, while the Oviedo had to work hard to defend the points, getting ninth position against the attacks of his direct opponents, with a car faster than the Spanish. After the race, they were both happy for their respective performances, and Fernando, who knows Lando well from his past at McLarenWhen Norris was in the young talent program, and having shared a team in his first appearance at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2018, he did not hesitate to play a joke on him. Between them the ‘good vibes’ is preserved, and that was noticeable after the race, when the Asturian arrived just before Lando to attend the microphone of the Dutch television ‘Ziggo Sport’.

Lando was somewhat surprised. He was about to collide with the Asturian’s press officer in Alpine, Y Fernando, realizing that he had taken the place of CountryHe raised his hand apologetically. But the joke had only just begun. “We do it together,” he said. Alonso a Norris, who preferred to wait for Fernando to finish to attend Dutch television.

“Age over beauty,” said the interviewer to continue the joke. “It will be a very short interview, do not fear,” Alonso added to Lando to indicate that he would not wait long. Then, the journalist asked Fernando about the points. “Yes thanks. Thank you, ”he replied as the man from Oviedo left, awakening the laughter of the journalists and Lando himself, who could go to his position before the bus.