Alonso’s inconsequential career in Monaco: “What could be done, was done”

After the disappointing qualifying session, it was to be expected a nondescript race for Fernando Alonso and it was, as neither the pace nor the circuit allowed the Spaniard to reach the points.

Bad end to a weekend that was expected much more positive in Alpine. At least Esteban Ocon has managed to score again thanks to a ninth place obtained from 11th position on the grid, but Fernando Alonso has not been able to straighten out a race that when starting from 17th place was already practically lost.

And so it has been, because although the Spanish rider has gained two positions in the first lap, from there the narrowness of Monaco It has meant that there has been no overtaking on the track, making it impossible for Alonso to reach the points.

“I looked at the screens and said to myself, if something happens to Verstappen, the victory belongs to Carlos”

Happy for the race. We started 17th and finished 13th, in Monaco it is difficult to overtake and we won two positions with Tsunoda at the start and with Russell at Turn 3, so what could be done was done », has declared an optimist Fernando Alonso. “In that sense I’m happy, but the weekend has been disappointing in terms of performance.”

Alpine was certainly expecting a lot more from this weekend, but things haven’t worked out in the important moments and the team is now down to seventh in the constructors’ championship following a good loot of points from Aston Martin and AlphaTauri.

Happy for Sainz

In a race in which there was not much to tell or try, Fernando Alonso was following the development of the fight for victory on the circuit screens, waiting for a stroke of fortune to smile on Carlos Sainz.

“Happy for Carlos”, said the Spaniard after the podium of his friend and rival. “In Monaco it is difficult to overtake and when he finished fourth yesterday (it seemed that) the podium possibility was escaping, but today with (the abandonment of) Bottas and Leclerc he has placed second. I looked at the screens and said, if something happens to Verstappen, victory, but it couldn’t be. It will come to you in the future ».

After five races contested, Fernando Alonso he is 13th in the drivers’ championship with five points.