Alonso’s impressive first lap of the sprint race

It seemed like the perfect equation for someone like Fernando Alonso, hungry to show that he still has a lot of F1 on his hands and with nothing to lose, to complete the machado. The eyes had been on the premises George Russell, to which the stands cheered on Friday and who started eighth, but the spectacle of the first sprint race in history was put on by the Spanish.

Alonso started 11th with the Alpine, after being left out of the final Q3 on Friday by just 0.025 against Lando Norris and his McLaren. But # 14 decided to ride the soft tire of Pirelli (red) for the 17 laps of the experiment that F1 is conducting at Silverstone.

Along with him, only Bottas, Ocon and Raikkonen opted for the same compound, while the rest rode the middle (yellow).

When the traffic lights went out, Alonso threw magic, as in the old days and as in the highlight of the crazy Azerbaijan GP a month ago. Already in the first corner he paired with Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel and it happened on the outside.

Coming to the 3 o’clock stop, he also got rid of the Williams from Russell and at the fourth vertex, he threw himself into the McLaren of Ricciardo to place seventh.

But the feat did not end there and the Spaniard continued pulling aggression and hands to climb up to fifth position at the end of the first lap, leaving behind Checo Pérez’s Red Bull and the other McLaren, Norris’s.

Video of Alonso’s stellar exit at Silverstone

From there, the Spanish was at the mercy of his rivals with the rhythm of the Alpine A521. On lap 6 he had to give in to a Norris that he came to complain on the radio of some zigzag of the Asturian to defend himself.

And in the 9, Ricciardo did the same to relegate him to seventh place, despite the fact that Alonso sold his skin very expensive, getting him to catch the slipstream and putting him in trouble in the last sector before entering the hatchet.

But the Alpine man defended tooth and nail against the attack by Vettel and his Aston Martin to retain seventh position and secure a hole on the fourth row of the grid. British GP of this Sunday, July 18. Masterly!

Also read:

Gallery: Fernando Alonso’s photos from the Silverstone weekend

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

1/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

2/28

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

3/28

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

4/28

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

5/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

6/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

7/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

8/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

9/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

10/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

11/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

12/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

13/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

14/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

15/28

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, at the press conference

16/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, at the press conference

17/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, at the press conference

18/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, at the press conference

19/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, at the press conference

20/28

Photo de: FIA Pool

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, at the press conference

21/28

Photo de: FIA Pool

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, at the press conference

22/28

Photo de: FIA Pool

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, at the press conference

23/28

Photo de: FIA Pool

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, at the press conference

24/28

Photo de: FIA Pool

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, at the press conference

25/28

Photo de: FIA Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren at the 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the grid by Silverstone

26/28

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1, Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 at the 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

27/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams, Nicholas Latifi, Williams and Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 at the 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

28/28

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images