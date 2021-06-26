Alonso will start eighth after Tsunoda’s penalty

06/26/2021 at 6:05 PM CEST

News on tomorrow’s starting grid at the Styrian Grand Prix. Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda was suspended three positions for blocking Valtteri Bottas in Q3. The Japanese driver had qualified eighth but will finally start eleventh.

A sanction that directly affects Fernando Alonso. The Asturian Alpine rider will start in eighth place thanks to the sanction imposed on the Alpha Tauri rider. Alonso had been ninth in the qualifying session in Austria.

The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula One World Cup, will start first this Sunday in the Grand Prix of Styria, the eighth of the Formula One World Cup, which takes place at the Austrian Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen, 23, achieved his sixth pole since driving in F1, the third of the season, by covering the 4,318 meters of the Spielberg track in one minute, three seconds and 841 thousandths, 194 less than the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who will lose three places on the grid for the spin that he gave on Friday in the ‘pit lane’ during the second free practice, and will start fifth.