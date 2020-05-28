The races will take place on Saturday, May 30 from 18:00 CEST

Alonso will repeat after his two virtual wins in Indianapolis

Fernando Alonso will be present in the last round of the virtual ‘Legends Trophy’ organized by The Race. The Asturian will return to the screens this Saturday after his two surprising victories in the Indianapolis oval.

Alonso will compete in the last round of the ‘Legends Trophy’ championship included in the second season of the ‘The Race All Stars’ trophy. The two races planned for Spanish will take place Saturday at 18:00 CEST in circuit to be confirmed.

This will be Alonso’s third experience in the world of Esports. The Asturian received his simulator just two weeks ago and he did not have time to practice before starting. After a bitter debut at Zandvoort, the Ovense gave a driving lesson in Indianapolis before other legends of the sport and with more hours accumulated in the virtual world.

The appeal of this weekend will also be the resolution of the championship. Jenson Button is the current championship leader with 322 points, but he will be on the lookout for Emanuele Pirro with 283 points and Jan Magnussen with 271.

In addition to these names, in the past four tests we have seen faces like Sebastian Vettel, Mika Salo, Juan Pablo Montoya or Petter Solberg, among others, compete. It is unknown if the four-time champion with Red Bull and current Ferrari driver will be encouraged to run in this last round of the second season of the ‘Legends Trophy’.

Before the two races in which Alonso will participate, the ‘Pro Cup’ and the ‘Sim Masters’ will take place. In both, there will also be duels to see who is the winner in each category.

