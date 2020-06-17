The second test will be held in Indianapolis

The Spanish arrives leader after his victory and podium in Monaco

This weekend will take place the second test of the Virtual Triple Crown organized by The Race within the third season of the ‘All-Star Series’. The appointment will be on Saturday, June 20 and Alonso will try to go one step further towards the title in Indianapolis.

The Spanish pilot already participated in the first round, which took place on June 6 through the streets of Monaco. There the two-time champion of the Formula 1 world took a victory and a podium, which served to place him leader of the table two points ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya.

It should be remembered that this competition has three different categories: Pro Cup, in which active professional pilots compete; Sim Masters, in which simracers are in command; and Legends Trophy, in which Alonso competes.

This will be the penultimate round before the appointment at Le Mans, which will be on June 27. In this way, the competition will end the week before the start of Formula 1, which will allow the drivers of the queen category to participate.

The achievement that Alonso pursues in these virtual races is the same one he is looking for in reality: the triple crown. In the video game he already has the victory in Monaco, but there is still missing Indianapolis – where he won twice in the past season – and Le Mans. Different is the situation in real cars.

The Spaniard has won twice in Monaco: in 2006 and 2007. He has also won twice in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. To complete, it has won two Formula 1 titles and one of the World Endurance Championship. Thus, he only has one win in Indianapolis to do it. In fact, this same 2020 will try to do it in a race that was postponed to August 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard