The Spanish still does not know what he will do in the future

He is eager to face new challenges

Fernando Alonso abandoned Formula 1 after the end of the 2018 season. Without any option to be in a leading team and wanting to seek challenges in other categories, he set out for WEC, IndyCar or Dakar. Now the queen category completes the new regulation for 2022, with which it hopes to achieve greater equality.

The Spanish acknowledges that his situation between the time of his retirement and the present time has changed. Alonso has reaped great achievements outside the Grand Circus and does not rule out the possibility of returning if the opportunity to do so arises.

“When I left Formula 1 in 2018 I needed that step back, because I had been traveling non-stop for 18 years, with the pressure and stress of always doing it to the fullest, and also with the implication of being a pilot all year long,” said the pilot. Asturian.

“These two years, with Le Mans, WEC, Dakar … and also 2020, which is being the same for everyone, have come in handy for me to get some air. I have renewed energy, it is as if I was 23 years old again, and this encourages a lot for the coming years, “he added.

Alonso does not want to communicate a decision that he says he has not made. At the moment, the Oviedo is focused on the Indianapolis 500 Miles, scheduled for August 23. In these moments of quarantine due to the coronavirus, the Asturian studies his future plans, although he stresses that they are not clear.

“I have nothing in mind for the future, I also ask myself this question. These days of being alone at home make you think about many things. In the short term I have it clear, but in the medium term I begin to see it a little more diffuse and long term I can not see anything. I am more to see how things happen. Little by little, with great enthusiasm, “he said.

The truth is that what will happen with each category is also unknown. The 500 Miles were delayed from May to August and the different competitions hope to be able to get going again in the second half of the year. Alonso highlights the peculiar difficulty of this situation for motorsport.

“F1 wants to start at the best of times in July, in Austria, because it seems that Austria is more or less well and they want to jump into it. The Indianapolis 500 Miles have put them for August 23, but it is complicated. In national or regional championships they have it even more complicated, “he said to finish.

