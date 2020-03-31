The IndyGP takes place on the Indianapolis Motorsport Speedway route

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he plans to race the Indy GP before this year’s Indianapolis 500 Miles if the coronavirus allows it. It is the race that many pilots use in preparation for the 500 Miles and that this year is scheduled for July 4.

The coronavirus has disrupted Fernando Alonso’s plans to achieve the Triple Crown. First, it has moved the Indianapolis 500 Miles to the month of August, specifically to the 23rd, but it has also altered the date of the Indy GP, the appointment that many pilots often use in preparation for the 500 Miles. This is disputed on the Indianapolis Motorsport Speedway route layout and its new date is July 4.

Alonso, who assured in February that he was open to preparing this year’s 500 Miles with other races, has just revealed that they are studying to race the Indy GP in July. The Spaniard told it in a direct with the Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan, who asked him if he would attend the Detroit races, which are scheduled for the end of May.

“I think not, the first idea we have is to do simulator sessions in Charlotte and perhaps the Indy GP in July,” says Alonso.

The Spanish has also assured that in his plans he was going to see the Barber race of the IndyCar, but this has been canceled. “My plans were to go to the simulator in Charlotte for a couple of sessions and then go to Barber to see the race. Now I am with McLaren looking at the schedule and how those sessions are. We are on standby,” admits the Asturian.

“I hope we run the 500 Miles in August. It is hard for us to imagine that the first IndyCar race will be in May, hopefully it will happen,” adds Fernando.

Fernando is in Switzerland confined and dedicates his time to keep fit and review the first chapters of his new documentary, which will be released very soon. The Spanish has announced that he expects the launch for after the summer.

Alonso also shares with Kanaan that the IndyCar contacted him to participate in the virtual championship of the category, but the Spanish informed them that he has the simulator in Spain, so he cannot participate.

