Alonso speaks out about Alpine’s weak points and his goal for 2021

The first race of the season has not been very positive for Alpine, but Fernando Alonso offers a realistic view of the situation and what he hopes to find in the next races.

In it Bahrain Grand Prix, first of the 2021 Formula 1 season, there were winners and losers. While McLaren and Ferrari achieved results that lived up to their expectations, others such as Aston Martin or Alpine underperformed what they would have liked.

Fernando Alonso He entered Q3 on Saturday and was in a position to fight for the points, but various mechanical problems ended up forcing him to drop out and leave his first race in two years empty.

“In a few tenths we are several teams and that implies that we are going to have to fight very hard”

And, although the Sakhir circuit is perhaps not the most representative of what will be seen in future races, it has made it clear that there is a lot of equality between the third and eighth team on the grid.

“It is a very interesting year for the middle zone”, highlights Fernando Alonso. “In a few tenths we are several teams and that implies that we are going to have to fight very hard every weekend to win or lose those positions. In two or three tenths you can become a sixth or seventh position car or become a fourteenth or fifteen position car ».

«It is a great challenge that we are going to have. We do not have a set objective, strictly speaking, “says Alonso, although he gives clues about what he hopes to achieve in future calendar appointments.

«We want to be as high as possible in each race, we want to fight in Q3 and hopefully we are in the points.Many of us have an eye on 2022. We know that this year is a continuation of 2020, so we have to look a little longer in the long term and work with that in mind, ”he emphasizes.

Alpine must improve aerodynamics

This year, the regulations have caused the cars to lose around one second per lap, which has affected some teams more than others. Those with low rake stand out, but Alpine it has also been harmed.

“I do not think it is a particular problem for Alpine,” says the Spanish rider, however. “The new regulations and the restrictions on the floor of the cars have reduced the aerodynamic performance of all the teams. Some have worked more on that part of the car and other teams have focused on other parts of the car to make up for that deficit..

“Ultimately, there are always different ways to find the benefits that the FIA ​​normally tries to take away from teams. I think last year in Q3 Renault qualified 6th and 7th at the Sakhir circuit and this year it seemed more difficult to achieve that. It is clear that we have to improve »Alonso admits.

Regardless, the two-time Formula 1 champion asks for a little more time to accurately determine the order of the grid. «It is still difficult to draw conclusions after the first race. Especially since Bahrain has historically been a very specific circuit in terms of car performance.. The order has not always been typical for the rest of the year. I hope it takes two or three more races to know for sure what are the strengths and weaknesses of our team.

“We had to withdraw from the race due to bad luck,” recalls Alonso. “So far we have had a very robust car, with zero mechanical problems and that has given us the opportunity to develop it and get to know it very well. It has been reliable. Aerodynamically it must be improved. You have to study it well and develop it. We have the potential to improve and that is what we are going to try ”.