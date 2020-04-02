Fernando Alonso debuted on the Dakar 2020; Carlos Sainz got the victory

The Asturian does not rule out returning in the future, but he does not know when

Fernando Alonso has confessed that the fact of sharing the Dakar experience with Carlos Sainz and that Madrid also achieved victory was something very nice. Carlos was the childhood idol of the two-time Formula 1 world champion, so he remembers his participation in the world’s toughest rally with a smile.

“Carlos Sainz was my absolute idol when I was a child, I had all the toy cars and I met Carlos when he was 13 in Oviedo. He went to make an exhibition and they gave me the opportunity to get on a track with him in a parking lot” .

“It was an incredible feeling. Since that day, the respect and affection that I have towards him and all his family is maximum. In the last Dakar, sharing the experience and taking the victory was very nice for me too,” he commented. Fernando Alonso.

As for his future, the Oviedo has once again highlighted that, for the moment, the only thing that is closed is his participation in the Indianapolis 500 Miles. From there, the Dakar and other targets are in his sights, but there is nothing confirmed.

“The Dakar … I don’t know. It’s that thinking about races seems to speak to me to talk about this situation. I want to go step by step, prepare Indy and that the race goes well, and from there see what happens and which one is the situation. ”

“On August 23 I see him optimistic –new Indianapolis date–. The Dakar, if it is not next year, I would like to return in the future. I already know the mechanics, the sensations and that … I would like not to throw it out on the embroider and enjoy it again, but I don’t know when, “he added.

On the other hand, Fernando has recalled a story that took place at the Brazilian Grand Prix, when he began to feel attracted to the Dakar and prepared a torrent of questions for Carlos Sainz.

“Yes, you were the first one I asked. It must have been 2018, in Brazil. We were sitting outside the Motorhome. There I started asking you questions – to Sainz – what is the Dakar like? What does this mean?

“You told me that preparing it seriously was something I could do well. The World Rally Championship is impossible, because it is another preparation, but the Dakar is another fun and appetizing thing. Yes, you were the first one I asked,” Alonso expressed to conclude.

