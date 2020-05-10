The Asturian praises the sporting career of his compatriot

He has been seen by F1 Esports, although not to compete

Fernando Alonso has praised the sporting career of Carlos Sainz in Formula 1. The two-time world champion assures that his compatriot is doing very well, and not only last season with McLaren, but also the previous four years, in which he has had difficult companions like Max Verstappen or Nico Hülkenberg.

“Carlos is doing great, and not just last year. Since Toro Rosso he has been doing a great job. He had Verstappen as a partner from the beginning, then Hülkenberg … he always had tough competitors and he did well. That’s good for Spain and for sport. I hope he has a good future, “said Alonso for the official channel of Formula 1.

The Asturian has been seen by the world of virtual racing, although it was not for running, because at home he has no simulator. Before the virtual GP of Spain, those responsible for the narration have contacted Fernando to ask him for some ‘advice’ on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“All the drivers know Barcelona well because of the pre-season tests and races in lower categories. It is a circuit where you need a good set-up, aerodynamic loading and a lot of precision, especially in the third sector,” he added.

Alonso has won on the Barcelona track twice – 2006 with Renault and 2013 with Ferrari. For him they have been two of the most exciting victories of his sports career, but he affirms that the pressure was also greater than in any other event.

“It is a unique feeling – running at home – there is extra pressure because you have the fans there, also the family … you feel the extra pressure but at the same time it is a great motivation to do well. I remember the 2006 victory, it was a magical moment”.

In addition, the Oviedo has revealed that he usually follows virtual races in Formula 1 and recalled the exciting virtual Brazilian GP. Of course, he still sees it far from reality. “It is very fun to watch, I saw the Brazilian race and there were many overtaking, but it is not the same as reality,” said Alonso to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.