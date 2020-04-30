Lewis claims that he himself is his most critical opponent

Answer those who criticize him for wanting to save the planet by driving an F1

The hexacampeón acknowledges that he has faced great athletes throughout his career, but if they give him a choice between Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel, he assures that none of them has been his greatest rival because his most difficult opponent has always been himself.

Hamilton shared team with Fernando Alonso in 2007; He lived through a great battle with Nico Rosberg in their years together in Mercedes and has fought in recent seasons against Sebastian Vettel. However, the British refuses to highlight one of them as the toughest rival he has ever had and is clear that his greatest opponent has been himself.

“I have driven highly talented drivers throughout all these years and each one is challenging but in the end I compete against myself: I am my biggest critic“Hamilton assures in declarations to the Italian magazine Style.

Lewis is one of the great supporters of the grid in the fight against climate change. Although he is aware that he may receive criticism for his work as a Formula 1 driver, he defends that “you don’t have to be perfect to be part of the solution.”

“Climate change is a serious threat: each of us has a responsibility to protect our future and the future of the next generation. For the industry I work in, I will always have negative attention, but we don’t have to be perfect to be part of the solution“Lewis describes.

“Since I am a powerful voice in the industry, I have a responsibility to influence to achieve change in Formula 1 and other activities in which I am involved,” he says.

“Being in my position, you are exposed, but I know the fans consistently support me. I think the idea of ​​what it is to be masculine is changing and people begin to realize that you don’t need to be invincible. You also show strength by show your vulnerability, “adds Hamilton to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.