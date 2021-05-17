Alonso returns to the Principality hand in hand …

Fernando Alonso has contested 16 times in the F1 Monaco GP, with victory and pole position in 2006 and 2007, when he raced with Renault and McLaren respectively

May 17, 2021 (17:05 CET)

Fernando Alonso will race this weekend in Monaco with his Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) returns to the streets of Monte Carlo to contest an F1 Grand Prix, something he has done no less than 16 times. The last time he raced here was in 2018, with the McLaren team, he was seventh on the grid but had to abandon due to a gearbox problem. This year he will compete in the GP driving an Alpine A521.

Fernando Alonso comments on this Monaco Grand Prix: “There is no race like this and I am looking forward to racing there again this weekend. I have had two victories in Monaco in Formula 1 and I enjoy how the strategy works here on Sundays. “

Qualifying is a key element in the Monaco race, which is why it is important to have a good position on the grid. “The qualification will be very important, the same as it was in Spainso we have to work to maximize our potential on one lap to make sure both cars run well on Saturday. Traffic management will also be key here ”.

Alonso got his first victory at the Monaco GP in 2006

After a week off after the Spanish GP, the action is back on track this weekend, with free practice on Thursday, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel again this weekend. It is a very challenging circuit and with the protection barriers so close throughout the lap, they remind you that you cannot make the slightest mistake. You have to focus a lot throughout the race. But this is something we are used to as Formula 1 drivers and I am amused by the excitement that comes from making such tight corners and encountering potholes at every corner. “

The CEO of the Alpine F1 team, Marcin budkowskiHe also comments: “In general, the A521 is better suited to low speed corners, even though we have improved since the start of the season on medium and high speed corners. However, Monaco is a circuit of downforce, mechanical grip and traction, but it takes a lot from the drivers as well. It is a circuit in which they need time to get used to driving so close to the barriers and they have to find where their limits are to go a little better on each lap, but without exceeding them, since it pays for it. It’s a track where the driver really makes a difference in Formula 1. “