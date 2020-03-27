Fernando has spoken about his future again: he will decide after the summer

The man from Oviedo assures that he will return to the Dakar, but he still does not know when

In full confinement due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, Fernando Alonso has spoken about his short-term future. The Asturian driver does not close any doors for next year, such as the Dakar, and even claims to be aware of the regulations that Formula 1 has postponed for the 2022 season.

On a possible return to the world’s toughest rally, the two-time Formula 1 world champion is convinced that, sooner or later, it will come, but he still does not know if it could be in 2021. At the moment, Fernando asks for patience to unveil his plans after Indianapolis, because the world is ‘stopped’ due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I do not know – about the Dakar – I have to think about it. I have been in contact with Glynn – Hall, his boss in the Dakar -. I will make the decision after the summer. The Indy has been postponed and the new F1 rules too , so I have to consider everything. If it is not next year –the Dakar–, it will be in a few years “, commented Fernando Alonso.

On the other hand, the Oviedo has had a few words for all those who are in the same situation, confined at home. Alonso is aware that it is not easy to find the motivation to do sports and stay fit, but he tries to carry out a routine and follow the recommendations of his specialists. In addition, he admits that he does not watch much television, since he prefers to do things at home.

“It is not easy to find the motivation to play sports every day and be active, you cannot do much movement either but right now everything matters little. You have to be healthy, at home and the more we protect ourselves, the sooner everything will end. They announced new dates for Indianapolis, but until this situation happens, there is not much desire to run. ”

“I am very lucky to have a garden and to go out for air is a privilege. The truth is that the first few days I watched television a lot, but now I have had the television off for most of the day because I have been discovering a lot of things I had to do at home. This week has passed me very quickly, “says Alonso to conclude.

