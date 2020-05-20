The Spanish will compete and have fun alongside legends like Mario Andretti

The race is Saturday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. CEST

Fernando Alonso has confirmed that he will be present at the Indianapolis race of the ‘Legends Trophy’ championship organized by The Race. The Asturian returns to action behind the screen after a difficult debut in his first contact with the simulators, but full of fun.

Fernando Alonso will be back in a virtual competition this Saturday May 23 at 18:00 CEST. The Spaniard will race in the virtual Indianapolis race of the ‘Legends Trophy’ championship. It will be his second appearance in this entertainment tournament full of mythical faces from motor racing.

I’m in. This weekend. Indy. #LegendsTrophy @wearetherace @Allinsports_srl https://t.co/jk5F38dzWA pic.twitter.com/wF0BSQUZYg – Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 20, 2020

Recall that Alonso will run this season the Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren. The appointment is scheduled for August 23. Meanwhile, the Asturian is preparing physically and mentally to face his third attempt in the American race. Simracing will serve as your training and entertainment during this time.

Alonso will compete virtually against personalities of the stature of Jenson Button, Dario Franchitti, Emerson Fittipaldi, Juan Pablo Montoya, Gil de Ferran, Hélio Castroneves or Mika Salo in the Indianapolis oval. The length of the run is unknown, but it is most likely a shortened version of the current 500 Miles.

The latest addition to the Spanish one is very special: Mario Andretti. The Italian-American will debut on the simulator at the age of 80 and fans are delighted with his initiative. This makes Saturday’s grid count with a total of 12 winners of the Indianapolis 500 in real life.

I’m in. This Saturday. Indy. I have a steep learning curve ahead of me. Trying to learn as quickly as possible. It’s been a long time since I was a rookie. I’ll just commit and hope I’m competitive. https://t.co/RwP2KB5m6Z – Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) May 20, 2020

After a complicated debut last weekend, but full of fun, the Spaniard surely has had more time to have a better contact with his new simulator. The rhythm has it as demonstrated with a great classification, but he lacked materializing in the race.

