Alonso is very happy with Alpine’s progress

07/14/2021 at 10:20 AM CEST

Alpine is one of the teams that are carrying out the most changes in their cars. It is largely due to the feedback that Fernando Alonso is giving with his impressions and needs when driving the Renault car. However, the Asturian explained that at first he did not feel as comfortable as now. To a large extent due to issues related to the direction of the car, which was not hard enough when carrying out the turns.

This seems to be changing, something that does not have to be strange at all, more if we take into account that Alonso is one of the great drivers in history, which means that the Asturian is a highly regarded voice for his incredibly positive advice.

Apparently, Alpine has taken these tips into account, which has meant that the steering has been toughened so that Fernando can enjoy driving, which has ended up catalyzing an increase in better results in the last grands prix. Thus, Fernando Alonso and Alpine seem to make a good team.